All apartments in East Cleveland
Find more places like 16312 Helmsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Cleveland, OH
/
16312 Helmsdale Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

16312 Helmsdale Road

16312 Helmsdale Road · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Cleveland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16312 Helmsdale Road, East Cleveland, OH 44112
East Cleveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

HOME FEATURES: Come fall in love with this updated Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty home! This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING – Detached 1 car garage. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Hookups. UPDATES – Remodeled kitchen and bath. Fresh paint. BONUS – Fireplace. Basement. Modern finishes. APPLIANCES – Stainless Steel Appliances included (as-is): Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be listed on the application and pass screening. All adults will be lease holders. All minors must be listed with name and birthday for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid balances to previous landlords. No unpaid phone bill, gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposits apply per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty and Heartland Neighborhood Homes will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. If you find one of our properties listed on Craigslist or another site for different price, call US through our website to confirm before sending any money!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have any available units?
16312 Helmsdale Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16312 Helmsdale Road have?
Some of 16312 Helmsdale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 Helmsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
16312 Helmsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 Helmsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16312 Helmsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 16312 Helmsdale Road does offer parking.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16312 Helmsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have a pool?
No, 16312 Helmsdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 16312 Helmsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16312 Helmsdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16312 Helmsdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16312 Helmsdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16312 Helmsdale Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave
East Cleveland, OH 44112
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd
East Cleveland, OH 44112

Similar Pages

East Cleveland 1 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 Bedrooms
East Cleveland Apartments with PoolEast Cleveland Cheap Places
East Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OH
Orrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity