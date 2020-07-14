All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

Sawmill Commons Apartments

2555 Summer Dr · (614) 953-5120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2555 Summer Dr, Dublin, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7591CM · Avail. now

$919

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 7591CS · Avail. now

$919

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 7613CM · Avail. now

$919

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7576ES · Avail. Aug 20

$1,094

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 7610BS · Avail. now

$1,114

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 7619BS · Avail. now

$1,114

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sawmill Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED AND BY APPOINTMENT TOURS! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY.

Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well. We value our residents, future residents, and associates, so we are taking extra precautions to assure that all parties remain safe and healthy. Self-guided tours are by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your tour!

Sawmill Commons is a community of 420 one and two-bedroom garden apartments located just off Sawmill Road on Summer Drive. Situated in the prominent Dublin area, our convenient location offers easy access to anywhere in greater Columbus via nearby I-270, SR-315, and I-71. You will soon discover the wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have any available units?
Sawmill Commons Apartments has 19 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sawmill Commons Apartments have?
Some of Sawmill Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sawmill Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sawmill Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sawmill Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sawmill Commons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sawmill Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sawmill Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
