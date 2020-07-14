Sawmill Commons Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED AND BY APPOINTMENT TOURS! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY.



Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well. We value our residents, future residents, and associates, so we are taking extra precautions to assure that all parties remain safe and healthy. Self-guided tours are by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your tour!



Sawmill Commons is a community of 420 one and two-bedroom garden apartments located just off Sawmill Road on Summer Drive. Situated in the prominent Dublin area, our convenient location offers easy access to anywhere in greater Columbus via nearby I-270, SR-315, and I-71. You will soon discover the wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that are just minutes away.