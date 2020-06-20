9296 Lerwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Fantastic Executive Home in Dublin's Muirfield Village. Dublin Schools. This was the personal custom home of one of central Ohio's best custom home builders.All hardwood on 1st and 2nd floors that was recently refinished. Superb builder craftsmanship.Finished lower level including high end billiard table.Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.Huge deck and screened Porch.