9296 Lerwick Drive, Dublin, OH 43017 Muirfield Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Fantastic Executive Home in Dublin's Muirfield Village. Dublin Schools. This was the personal custom home of one of central Ohio's best custom home builders.All hardwood on 1st and 2nd floors that was recently refinished. Superb builder craftsmanship.Finished lower level including high end billiard table.Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.Huge deck and screened Porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9296 Lerwick Drive have any available units?
9296 Lerwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 9296 Lerwick Drive have?
Some of 9296 Lerwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9296 Lerwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9296 Lerwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.