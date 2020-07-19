8371 Trails End Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Country living in the city of Dublin!! This large, remodeled 5 bedroom Dublin home sits on 3.2 wooded acres and has new hardwood floors, spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with new cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile floor. New insulated vinyl windows throughout, high-efficiency furnace with central air conditioning, master bathroom with Jacuzzi whirlpool tub, full dry basement, and 2-car attached garage with opener! There is a large wood deck in back that is perfect for cook-outs and get-togethers. Great location close to Sawmill Road near shopping, dining, Dublin schools, and the I-270 outer-belt for an easy commute around town. Call today to tour this beautiful home!



(RLNE4369768)