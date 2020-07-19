All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 8371 Trails End Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
8371 Trails End Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8371 Trails End Dr

8371 Trails End Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8371 Trails End Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Country living in the city of Dublin!! This large, remodeled 5 bedroom Dublin home sits on 3.2 wooded acres and has new hardwood floors, spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with new cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile floor. New insulated vinyl windows throughout, high-efficiency furnace with central air conditioning, master bathroom with Jacuzzi whirlpool tub, full dry basement, and 2-car attached garage with opener! There is a large wood deck in back that is perfect for cook-outs and get-togethers. Great location close to Sawmill Road near shopping, dining, Dublin schools, and the I-270 outer-belt for an easy commute around town. Call today to tour this beautiful home!

(RLNE4369768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8371 Trails End Dr have any available units?
8371 Trails End Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 8371 Trails End Dr have?
Some of 8371 Trails End Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8371 Trails End Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8371 Trails End Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8371 Trails End Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8371 Trails End Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8371 Trails End Dr offers parking.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8371 Trails End Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8371 Trails End Dr has a pool.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr have accessible units?
No, 8371 Trails End Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8371 Trails End Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8371 Trails End Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8371 Trails End Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus