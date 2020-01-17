Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7136 Cabernet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
7136 Cabernet Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7136 Cabernet Court
7136 Cabernet Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7136 Cabernet Court, Dublin, OH 43016
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newer executive rental property on quiet cul de sac. Dark stained cabinetry and hardwood floors. First floor den off foyer. Second story laundry.Three car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have any available units?
7136 Cabernet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dublin, OH
.
What amenities does 7136 Cabernet Court have?
Some of 7136 Cabernet Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7136 Cabernet Court currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Cabernet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Cabernet Court pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dublin
.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court offer parking?
Yes, 7136 Cabernet Court offers parking.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have a pool?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have accessible units?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 Cabernet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Similar Pages
Dublin 1 Bedrooms
Dublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Cheap Places
Dublin Dog Friendly Apartments
Dublin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Powell, OH
London, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Ontario, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Urbana, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus