Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

7136 Cabernet Court

7136 Cabernet Court · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Cabernet Court, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newer executive rental property on quiet cul de sac. Dark stained cabinetry and hardwood floors. First floor den off foyer. Second story laundry.Three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 Cabernet Court have any available units?
7136 Cabernet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7136 Cabernet Court have?
Some of 7136 Cabernet Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 Cabernet Court currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Cabernet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Cabernet Court pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court offer parking?
Yes, 7136 Cabernet Court offers parking.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have a pool?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have accessible units?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 Cabernet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7136 Cabernet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7136 Cabernet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
