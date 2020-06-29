Short term rental. Less than a year old in desirable Dublin Schools (Jerome HS), this open concept 5 Level split boasts over 3900 square feet of finished living space. Available for short term lease. Also listed for sale - MLS 219031150
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7060 Greenland Place have any available units?
7060 Greenland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
Is 7060 Greenland Place currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Greenland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.