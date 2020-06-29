All apartments in Dublin
Dublin, OH
7060 Greenland Place
7060 Greenland Place

7060 Greenland Place · No Longer Available
Location

7060 Greenland Place, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term rental. Less than a year old in desirable Dublin Schools (Jerome HS), this open concept 5 Level split boasts over 3900 square feet of finished living space. Available for short term lease. Also listed for sale - MLS 219031150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Greenland Place have any available units?
7060 Greenland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
Is 7060 Greenland Place currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Greenland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Greenland Place pet-friendly?
No, 7060 Greenland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7060 Greenland Place offer parking?
Yes, 7060 Greenland Place offers parking.
Does 7060 Greenland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 Greenland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Greenland Place have a pool?
No, 7060 Greenland Place does not have a pool.
Does 7060 Greenland Place have accessible units?
No, 7060 Greenland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Greenland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Greenland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7060 Greenland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7060 Greenland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
