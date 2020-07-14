All apartments in Dublin
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:53 PM

6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E

6681 Hobbs Landing Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

6681 Hobbs Landing Drive East, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have any available units?
6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have?
Some of 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E offers parking.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have a pool?
No, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have accessible units?
No, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6681 Hobbs Landing Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
