Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
5939 Berkshire Court
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

5939 Berkshire Court

5939 Berkshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Berkshire Court, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quality built, beautiful area, lots of green space. Overlooks the golf course. Community pool, walking paths. 2 Nice size bedrooms, 2 baths up and first floor 1/2 bath. Full basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Berkshire Court have any available units?
5939 Berkshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5939 Berkshire Court have?
Some of 5939 Berkshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Berkshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Berkshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Berkshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 5939 Berkshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Berkshire Court offers parking.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Berkshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court have a pool?
Yes, 5939 Berkshire Court has a pool.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court have accessible units?
No, 5939 Berkshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5939 Berkshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5939 Berkshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5939 Berkshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.

