Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
5775 Passage Creek Drive
5775 Passage Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5775 Passage Creek Dr, Dublin, OH 43016
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 06/01/19 New townhouse in great condition. Condo fees and water included. Great location to campus, downtown, and freeways
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24936
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4623897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have any available units?
5775 Passage Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dublin, OH
.
What amenities does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have?
Some of 5775 Passage Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5775 Passage Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5775 Passage Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 Passage Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5775 Passage Creek Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dublin
.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5775 Passage Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5775 Passage Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5775 Passage Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5775 Passage Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5775 Passage Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5775 Passage Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5775 Passage Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
