5775 Passage Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Available 06/01/19 New townhouse in great condition. Condo fees and water included. Great location to campus, downtown, and freeways



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24936



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623897)