Hard to find newer built executive two story rental on quiet cul de sac. Ideal location across from Coffman HS & down the street from Dublin Rec Ctr, Walkable to many conveniences! Up dated colors and amenities. Private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 Brennan Court have any available units?
5335 Brennan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5335 Brennan Court have?
Some of 5335 Brennan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Brennan Court currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Brennan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.