All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 5335 Brennan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
5335 Brennan Court
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM

5335 Brennan Court

5335 Brennan Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5335 Brennan Ct, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find newer built executive two story rental on quiet cul de sac. Ideal location across from Coffman HS & down the street from Dublin Rec Ctr, Walkable to many conveniences! Up dated colors and amenities. Private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Brennan Court have any available units?
5335 Brennan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5335 Brennan Court have?
Some of 5335 Brennan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Brennan Court currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Brennan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Brennan Court pet-friendly?
No, 5335 Brennan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5335 Brennan Court offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Brennan Court offers parking.
Does 5335 Brennan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Brennan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Brennan Court have a pool?
No, 5335 Brennan Court does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Brennan Court have accessible units?
No, 5335 Brennan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Brennan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 Brennan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Brennan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Brennan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus