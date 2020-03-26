5312 Aryshire Dr.

Amenities

Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces. Magnificent custom amenities, granite counter tops, hard wood floors thought out the 1st floor. Relax in the soaring 2-story great room or spacious office/den loft. Open to private double deck with lush landscaping. Cathie- dral ceilings, full finish walk out basement. Spacious living throughout. It is in a great Dublin school system. It’s a Quiet Neighborhood located near Muirfield Golf Course and near City of Dublin, Tuttle Shopping Center Shopping Area, and I270, I161 & I315 Interchange. $3495 deposit, $35 application fee, and $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit each animal.