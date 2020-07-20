All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 4945 Applecross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
4945 Applecross Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

4945 Applecross Drive

4945 Applecross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4945 Applecross Drive, Dublin, OH 43017
Brandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in Four (4 ) bedroom rental home with Two (2) and half bathrooms with a nice Four (4) seasons room viewing a beautiful tree lined backyard. The home has a three car garage for the extra space. The kitchen has granite counter tops and is open to a vaulted great room with floor to ceiling fireplace. The home also features a desirable first floor laundry, formal dining room and finished lower level. All the bedrooms and decently sized lead by a good sized loft. The master bedroom has huge windows, allowing lots of natural light. The basement is half finished with lots of storage room for all your items when you move in. Details: - 12 month lease or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Applecross Drive have any available units?
4945 Applecross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 4945 Applecross Drive have?
Some of 4945 Applecross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 Applecross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Applecross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Applecross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4945 Applecross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4945 Applecross Drive offers parking.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 Applecross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive have a pool?
No, 4945 Applecross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive have accessible units?
No, 4945 Applecross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 Applecross Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4945 Applecross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4945 Applecross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus