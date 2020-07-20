4945 Applecross Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in Four (4 ) bedroom rental home with Two (2) and half bathrooms with a nice Four (4) seasons room viewing a beautiful tree lined backyard. The home has a three car garage for the extra space. The kitchen has granite counter tops and is open to a vaulted great room with floor to ceiling fireplace. The home also features a desirable first floor laundry, formal dining room and finished lower level. All the bedrooms and decently sized lead by a good sized loft. The master bedroom has huge windows, allowing lots of natural light. The basement is half finished with lots of storage room for all your items when you move in. Details: - 12 month lease or more