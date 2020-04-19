6714 Harrison Ave. # 8

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

NEW NEW NEW

Newly renovated unit. New Carpet, New cabinets, new dishwasher and updated appliances. Enjoy this brand new unit at Green Valley Apartments in Green Twp.



This is a large one bedroom. Offers a balcony, walk in closet, large living space and it is newly upgraded.



Oak Hills schools. We are pet friendly and allow most breeds of dogs and cats for an additional pet fee.

This community offers easy access to I-74 and is right off the Harrison/Rybolt exit. It is in Oak Hills School District. The apartment is 15 minutes from all major employment centers and both University of Cincinnati, Xavier, and Cincinnati State.