Dent, OH
6714 Harrison Ave. # 8
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:20 AM

6714 Harrison Ave. # 8

6714 Harrison Avenue · (513) 206-9873
Location

6714 Harrison Avenue, Dent, OH 45247
Dent

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$740

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NEW NEW NEW
Newly renovated unit. New Carpet, New cabinets, new dishwasher and updated appliances. Enjoy this brand new unit at Green Valley Apartments in Green Twp.

This is a large one bedroom. Offers a balcony, walk in closet, large living space and it is newly upgraded.

Oak Hills schools. We are pet friendly and allow most breeds of dogs and cats for an additional pet fee.
This community offers easy access to I-74 and is right off the Harrison/Rybolt exit. It is in Oak Hills School District. The apartment is 15 minutes from all major employment centers and both University of Cincinnati, Xavier, and Cincinnati State.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have any available units?
6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have?
Some of 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 is pet friendly.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 does offer parking.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have a pool?
No, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have accessible units?
No, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6714 Harrison Ave. # 8 has units with air conditioning.
