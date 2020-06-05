95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 401

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Come Visit this spacious 2 bedroom unit in Delaware, Ohio. The Historic Austin Manor boasts many common areas, in building laundry, and an off street parking lot with garage accessibility.



** $300 DEPOSIT SPECIAL ** (upon approval)

Contact us today to see how you can qualify for a $500 visa gift card at move in!

RiverWest Management is proud to list an opening at Austin Manor! One of the best kept secrets in Delaware, Austin Manor is a beautiful and historic residential building built in 1923. The building is full of character and charm and each unit has its own unique design and architecture throughout 62 unique apartments. In addition to a picturesque setting, residents also have access within the building to a shared resident library, large common area rooms, pianos, and other common areas for gathering with other residents to play cards, socialize, and watch movies. An Austin Manor resident organization plans regular social activities for residents of the building. We look forward to welcoming you to Austin Manor!



- Offers studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments

- Short walk from the heart of downtown Delaware, Sandusky Street

- Sits on over 4 acres of beautiful, well-kept grounds adjacent to Ohio Wesleyan's

campus and Blue Limestone Park

- Secured building with individual key-code access

- Large, private parking lot with optional private garages

- Two elevators service the building