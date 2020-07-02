95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Unique features of this 2 bedroom include:



- Beautifully restored hardwood floors

- Over-sized windows

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Dishwasher

RiverWest Management is proud to list an opening at Austin Manor! One of the best kept secrets in Delaware, Austin Manor is a beautiful and historic residential building built in 1923. The building is full of character and charm and each unit has its own unique design and architecture throughout 62 unique apartments. In addition to a picturesque setting, residents also have access within the building to a shared resident library, large common area rooms, pianos, and other common areas for gathering with other residents to play cards, socialize, and watch movies. An Austin Manor resident organization plans regular social activities for residents of the building. We look forward to welcoming you to Austin Manor!



- Offers studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments

- Short walk from the heart of downtown Delaware, Sandusky Street

- Sits on over 4 acres of beautiful, well-kept grounds adjacent to Ohio Wesleyan's

campus and Blue Limestone Park

- Secured building with individual key-code access

- Large, private parking lot with optional private garages

- Two elevators service the building