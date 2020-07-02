All apartments in Delaware
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305

95 Elizabeth Street · (614) 340-9830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 Elizabeth Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Unique features of this 2 bedroom include:

- Beautifully restored hardwood floors
- Over-sized windows
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Dishwasher
RiverWest Management is proud to list an opening at Austin Manor! One of the best kept secrets in Delaware, Austin Manor is a beautiful and historic residential building built in 1923. The building is full of character and charm and each unit has its own unique design and architecture throughout 62 unique apartments. In addition to a picturesque setting, residents also have access within the building to a shared resident library, large common area rooms, pianos, and other common areas for gathering with other residents to play cards, socialize, and watch movies. An Austin Manor resident organization plans regular social activities for residents of the building. We look forward to welcoming you to Austin Manor!

- Offers studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments
- Short walk from the heart of downtown Delaware, Sandusky Street
- Sits on over 4 acres of beautiful, well-kept grounds adjacent to Ohio Wesleyan's
campus and Blue Limestone Park
- Secured building with individual key-code access
- Large, private parking lot with optional private garages
- Two elevators service the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have any available units?
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have?
Some of 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 currently offering any rent specials?
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 is pet friendly.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 offer parking?
Yes, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 offers parking.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have a pool?
No, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 does not have a pool.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have accessible units?
No, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 305 has units with air conditioning.
