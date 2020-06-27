All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 74 Noble Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
74 Noble Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

74 Noble Street

74 Noble Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

74 Noble Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Noble Street have any available units?
74 Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 74 Noble Street have?
Some of 74 Noble Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 74 Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 74 Noble Street offers parking.
Does 74 Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Noble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Noble Street have a pool?
No, 74 Noble Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Noble Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Noble Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Noble Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive
Delaware, OH 43015
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 Bedrooms
Delaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Dog Friendly Apartments
Delaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University