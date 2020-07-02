70 Greenhedge Cir Delaware Oh 43015-8380

Amenities

This is a lovely Cape Cod style condo with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in The Village at Willowbrook Farms. Enjoy the large open living space along with a 4 season room. The first floor laundry includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. The first floor master features a walk in closet, private bath with double sinks and a shower. There is a hall bath and second bedroom as well. Upstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. This is located in a nicely maintained community with a pool just off of S. Houk Rd in Delaware. No smoking or pets please.