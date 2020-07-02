All apartments in Delaware
Delaware, OH
70 Greenhedge Cir Delaware Oh 43015-8380
70 Greenhedge Cir Delaware Oh 43015-8380

70 Greenhedge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

70 Greenhedge Circle, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
This is a lovely Cape Cod style condo with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in The Village at Willowbrook Farms. Enjoy the large open living space along with a 4 season room. The first floor laundry includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. The first floor master features a walk in closet, private bath with double sinks and a shower. There is a hall bath and second bedroom as well. Upstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. This is located in a nicely maintained community with a pool just off of S. Houk Rd in Delaware. No smoking or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

