Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware!



The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon!



- Quartz countertops

- Restored hardwood floors

- High ceilings and large windows

- Brand new white kitchen



** $300 DEPOSIT SPECIAL ** (upon approval)

Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware!



The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete March 1st, pictures coming soon!



- Quartz countertops

- Restored hardwood floors

- High ceilings and large windows

- Brand new white kitchen