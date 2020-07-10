All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 36 Weiser Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
36 Weiser Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:44 AM

36 Weiser Ave

36 Weiser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

36 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ample off street parking behind buildings
Two-Story Duples on a quiet street, great neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Weiser Ave have any available units?
36 Weiser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
Is 36 Weiser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 Weiser Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Weiser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 36 Weiser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 36 Weiser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 36 Weiser Ave offers parking.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have a pool?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive
Delaware, OH 43015
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 Bedrooms
Delaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Apartments with Parking
Delaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University