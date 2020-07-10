Rent Calculator
36 Weiser Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:44 AM

36 Weiser Ave
36 Weiser Avenue

No Longer Available
Delaware





Location
36 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ample off street parking behind buildings
Two-Story Duples on a quiet street, great neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 Weiser Ave have any available units?
36 Weiser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Delaware, OH
.
Is 36 Weiser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 Weiser Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Weiser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 36 Weiser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Delaware
.
Does 36 Weiser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 36 Weiser Ave offers parking.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have a pool?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Weiser Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Weiser Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
