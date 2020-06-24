258 Knight Dream Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***For more information on this rental please call 740-293-0119 and leave a message or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com and our representative will get back with you shortly.



This Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental offers a large great room/dining area and spacious bedrooms. Call for more details.



Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted. Two pets max with 45 lb weight limit. $50 monthly pet fee per pet and a $300 pet deposit up front.



Tenant responsible for water, electric, and gas. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Credit and background check required. $35 application fee and $1450 security deposit.



Apply directly online at http://www.rrtpm.com