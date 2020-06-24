All apartments in Delaware
Delaware, OH
258 Knight Dream Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:13 PM

258 Knight Dream Street

258 Knight Dream Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

258 Knight Dream Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***For more information on this rental please call 740-293-0119 and leave a message or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com and our representative will get back with you shortly.

This Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental offers a large great room/dining area and spacious bedrooms. Call for more details.

Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted. Two pets max with 45 lb weight limit. $50 monthly pet fee per pet and a $300 pet deposit up front.

Tenant responsible for water, electric, and gas. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Credit and background check required. $35 application fee and $1450 security deposit.

Apply directly online at http://www.rrtpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Knight Dream Street have any available units?
258 Knight Dream Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 258 Knight Dream Street have?
Some of 258 Knight Dream Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Knight Dream Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Knight Dream Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Knight Dream Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Knight Dream Street is pet friendly.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street offer parking?
Yes, 258 Knight Dream Street offers parking.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Knight Dream Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street have a pool?
No, 258 Knight Dream Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Knight Dream Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Knight Dream Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Knight Dream Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 258 Knight Dream Street has units with air conditioning.
