1419 Missouri Avenue

TURN KEY two story condominium featuring open concept main level living! Spacious beamed ceiling Living RM. which flows to the chef's Kitchen offering fully applianced Kitchen w/peninsula offering additional counter space. Convenient 1st floor laundry. LARGE bedrooms offering ample closet space. Updated bath. 1 car detached garage with unit! PRIME location near Route 23 & ALL Delaware amenities. 1 year lease minimum. Available to immediate occupancy! HURRY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
