1419 Missouri Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TURN KEY two story condominium featuring open concept main level living! Spacious beamed ceiling Living RM. which flows to the chef's Kitchen offering fully applianced Kitchen w/peninsula offering additional counter space. Convenient 1st floor laundry. LARGE bedrooms offering ample closet space. Updated bath. 1 car detached garage with unit! PRIME location near Route 23 & ALL Delaware amenities. 1 year lease minimum. Available to immediate occupancy! HURRY!