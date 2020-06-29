All apartments in Delaware
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:28 AM

135 East Branch Road - 135

135 East Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

135 East Branch Road, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath home in a great Delaware neighborhood. New carpet and flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances plus new cabinetry and countertops. Single car attached garage.

Small dogs only

Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted.

$35 application fee and $900 security deposit. Call (740) 293-0119 or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have any available units?
135 East Branch Road - 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have?
Some of 135 East Branch Road - 135's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 East Branch Road - 135 currently offering any rent specials?
135 East Branch Road - 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 East Branch Road - 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 East Branch Road - 135 is pet friendly.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 offer parking?
Yes, 135 East Branch Road - 135 offers parking.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 East Branch Road - 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have a pool?
No, 135 East Branch Road - 135 does not have a pool.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have accessible units?
No, 135 East Branch Road - 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 East Branch Road - 135 has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 East Branch Road - 135 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 East Branch Road - 135 has units with air conditioning.
