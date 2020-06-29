135 East Branch Road - 135

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath home in a great Delaware neighborhood. New carpet and flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances plus new cabinetry and countertops. Single car attached garage.



Small dogs only



Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted.



$35 application fee and $900 security deposit. Call (740) 293-0119 or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com to schedule a showing today.