Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with great natural light, an open kitchen and newer flooring in the living room and kitchen!

Located just East of Sandusky, this large beautiful home has been converted into 10 unique apartments, offering studios and 1 bedrooms that are walking distance to downtown Delaware!



Private parking lot behind building.

Pets are welcome with weight and breed restrictions