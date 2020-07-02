All apartments in Delaware
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

115 Lexington Blvd

115 Lexington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

115 Lexington Boulevard, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 FullBath Single Family Ranch - Property Id: 249563

Spacious 3 BR/2 BA ranch style floor plan offers nearly 1400 sq. ft., a large partial basement, 1st floor laundry, an open and airy floor plan with a vaulted great room and cozy fireplace, dining room with bay window and a fully equipped kitchen with serving island! Master suite features double vanities and an extra large walk-in closet! 2Car Garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249563
Property Id 249563

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Lexington Blvd have any available units?
115 Lexington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 115 Lexington Blvd have?
Some of 115 Lexington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Lexington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
115 Lexington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Lexington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 115 Lexington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 115 Lexington Blvd offers parking.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Lexington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd have a pool?
No, 115 Lexington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 115 Lexington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Lexington Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Lexington Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Lexington Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

