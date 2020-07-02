115 Lexington Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 FullBath Single Family Ranch - Property Id: 249563



Spacious 3 BR/2 BA ranch style floor plan offers nearly 1400 sq. ft., a large partial basement, 1st floor laundry, an open and airy floor plan with a vaulted great room and cozy fireplace, dining room with bay window and a fully equipped kitchen with serving island! Master suite features double vanities and an extra large walk-in closet! 2Car Garage

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720344)