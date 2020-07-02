Rent Calculator
114 Hayes St
114 Hayes St
114 Hayes Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
114 Hayes Street, Delaware, OH 43015
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, conveniently located near downtown Delaware along scenic Olentangy River. Large courtyard area, great for children, quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Hayes St have any available units?
114 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Delaware, OH
.
What amenities does 114 Hayes St have?
Some of 114 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Hayes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Hayes St is pet friendly.
Does 114 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 114 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 114 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 114 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 114 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Hayes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Hayes St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Hayes St has units with air conditioning.
