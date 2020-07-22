Rent Calculator
1139 Odessa Lane
1139 Odessa Lane
1139 Odessa Lane
Location
1139 Odessa Lane, Delaware, OH 43015
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Beds and 3.5 Baths. 3 Car Garage, Patio, Large Loft, 1st Floor Laundry, Very Nice House! Hurry this one is a great value and won't last long. No Smoking, Pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have any available units?
1139 Odessa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Delaware, OH
.
What amenities does 1139 Odessa Lane have?
Some of 1139 Odessa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1139 Odessa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Odessa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Odessa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane offers parking.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have a pool?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
