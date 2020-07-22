All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 1139 Odessa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
1139 Odessa Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

1139 Odessa Lane

1139 Odessa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1139 Odessa Lane, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Beds and 3.5 Baths. 3 Car Garage, Patio, Large Loft, 1st Floor Laundry, Very Nice House! Hurry this one is a great value and won't last long. No Smoking, Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Odessa Lane have any available units?
1139 Odessa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 1139 Odessa Lane have?
Some of 1139 Odessa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Odessa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Odessa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Odessa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane offers parking.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have a pool?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 Odessa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Odessa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Odessa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDelaware Apartments with Garages
Delaware Apartments with ParkingDelaware Dog Friendly Apartments
Delaware Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University