69 Butterfield Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by Monday, March 25th and receive 30 days rent free!



This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen open to a family room (with fireplace!) and access to the garage and half bathroom. On the second floor we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes entertainment room and extra storage space with washer and dryer hookups.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



The back yard (spacious) is easy to enjoy from the deck! Great for hosting friends or family!



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.



Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.