Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd

4600 Emerald Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Emerald Lakes Boulevard, Delaware County, OH 43065

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Emerald Lakes - Property Id: 122587

Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd., Powell, OH 43065
Tel. 614-853-9339

One Bedroom, One Bath $759

Two Bedroom, One Bath $859

12 Month Lease
Application Fee: $45/person (non-refundable)
Administrative Fee: $200 (non-refundable)
Security Deposit: Subject to credit score
Pet Fee: $300 (one time non-refundable) + $30 per pet per month (Max. 2)
Water fee: Separately billed by CCOS or $40.00/month, depending on the unit.
Electric: Separately billed by AEP.
Garages: $75.00 per month, $100.00 fully-refundable security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122587
Property Id 122587

(RLNE5824762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have any available units?
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd offers parking.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
