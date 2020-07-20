Amenities
Emerald Lakes - Property Id: 122587
Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd., Powell, OH 43065
Tel. 614-853-9339
One Bedroom, One Bath $759
Two Bedroom, One Bath $859
12 Month Lease
Application Fee: $45/person (non-refundable)
Administrative Fee: $200 (non-refundable)
Security Deposit: Subject to credit score
Pet Fee: $300 (one time non-refundable) + $30 per pet per month (Max. 2)
Water fee: Separately billed by CCOS or $40.00/month, depending on the unit.
Electric: Separately billed by AEP.
Garages: $75.00 per month, $100.00 fully-refundable security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122587
Property Id 122587
(RLNE5824762)