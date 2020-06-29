460 Redwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Amazing 4 Bedroom Condos - Have you been looking for a 4 bedroom condo? Great Finishes! Great Location! This 2nd floor condo offers a carefree living with space and tall ceilings! The home is a newer condo at the Villages at Olentangy Crossing! The home offers good sized bedrooms, a master suite with walk in closet and attached bath w/double sinks. The open concept has a great living room with dining room and open kitchen with walk in pantry onto your balcony *Olentangy Schools *No Basement Resident pays gas, electric and water.



(RLNE5484692)