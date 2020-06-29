All apartments in Delaware County
460 Redwood Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

460 Redwood Lane

460 Redwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

460 Redwood Ln, Delaware County, OH 43035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Amazing 4 Bedroom Condos - Have you been looking for a 4 bedroom condo? Great Finishes! Great Location! This 2nd floor condo offers a carefree living with space and tall ceilings! The home is a newer condo at the Villages at Olentangy Crossing! The home offers good sized bedrooms, a master suite with walk in closet and attached bath w/double sinks. The open concept has a great living room with dining room and open kitchen with walk in pantry onto your balcony *Olentangy Schools *No Basement Resident pays gas, electric and water.

(RLNE5484692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Redwood Lane have any available units?
460 Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 460 Redwood Lane have?
Some of 460 Redwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
460 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Redwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 460 Redwood Lane offer parking?
No, 460 Redwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 460 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Redwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 460 Redwood Lane has a pool.
Does 460 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 460 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Redwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
