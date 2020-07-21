Rent Calculator
Home
/
Delaware County, OH
/
3883 Hampshire Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3883 Hampshire Avenue
3883 Hampshire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3883 Hampshire Avenue, Delaware County, OH 43065
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
3883 Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Delaware County, OH
.
What amenities does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 3883 Hampshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3883 Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3883 Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3883 Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Delaware County
.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3883 Hampshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 3883 Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3883 Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3883 Hampshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3883 Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3883 Hampshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
