3333 Bear Pointe Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

3333 Bear Pointe Circle

3333 Bear Pointe Circle · (614) 682-6596
Location

3333 Bear Pointe Circle, Delaware County, OH 43065

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to Bear Pointe, an outstanding community of beautiful two bedroom garden-style apartment homes. Our homes feature fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher, walk in closets, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, plush carpeting, garages and so much more!

This Unit is on the Second Floor.

Bear Pointe Apartments sit in the middle of a park-like setting tucked in on a cul-de-sac. Our community features a beautiful pond, relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, walking trails with easy access to the City of Powell where quaint shops, antiques, and restaurants are conveniently located.

View a Virtual Tour Here:
https://livetour.istaging.com/59c58dc4-9ddd-44b4-9ed5-b03c8f140b1b

Detached garages and short term leases are available.

Call our leasing office today to schedule a tour at (614)-427-3683 ext. 704.

Walk-Ins Welcome at our Onsite Office!

Monday-Closed
Tuesday-1pm-5pm
Wednesday-9am-5pm
Thursday-9am-2pm
Friday-10am-2pm
Saturday-9am-1pm
Sunday-Closed

The Office is located at 3465 Bear Pointe Circle, Powell, OH, 43065

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have any available units?
3333 Bear Pointe Circle has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have?
Some of 3333 Bear Pointe Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Bear Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Bear Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Bear Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle offers parking.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle has a pool.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Bear Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3333 Bear Pointe Circle has units with air conditioning.
