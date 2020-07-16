3333 Bear Pointe Circle

Amenities

Welcome to Bear Pointe, an outstanding community of beautiful two bedroom garden-style apartment homes. Our homes feature fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher, walk in closets, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, plush carpeting, garages and so much more!



This Unit is on the Second Floor.



Bear Pointe Apartments sit in the middle of a park-like setting tucked in on a cul-de-sac. Our community features a beautiful pond, relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, walking trails with easy access to the City of Powell where quaint shops, antiques, and restaurants are conveniently located.



View a Virtual Tour Here:

https://livetour.istaging.com/59c58dc4-9ddd-44b4-9ed5-b03c8f140b1b



Detached garages and short term leases are available.



Call our leasing office today to schedule a tour at (614)-427-3683 ext. 704.



Walk-Ins Welcome at our Onsite Office!



Monday-Closed

Tuesday-1pm-5pm

Wednesday-9am-5pm

Thursday-9am-2pm

Friday-10am-2pm

Saturday-9am-1pm

Sunday-Closed



The Office is located at 3465 Bear Pointe Circle, Powell, OH, 43065



