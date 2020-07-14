Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal

Stonehenge Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Stonehenge is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.



Located within minutes of downtown Dayton, Stonehenge is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Stonehenge Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.



Dayton boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Stonehenge Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Dayton has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient