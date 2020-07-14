All apartments in Dayton
Stonehenge Apartments
Stonehenge Apartments

3 Harshman Street · (937) 489-4913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Harshman Street, Dayton, OH 45403
Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonehenge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
Stonehenge Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Stonehenge is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.

Located within minutes of downtown Dayton, Stonehenge is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Stonehenge Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.

Dayton boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Stonehenge Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Dayton has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 or one month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Up to 90lbs all together
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open parking.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonehenge Apartments have any available units?
Stonehenge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, OH.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonehenge Apartments have?
Some of Stonehenge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonehenge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonehenge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonehenge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonehenge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonehenge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonehenge Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonehenge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonehenge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonehenge Apartments have a pool?
No, Stonehenge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stonehenge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Stonehenge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Stonehenge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonehenge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
