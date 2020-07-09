All apartments in Dayton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Amhurst Apartments

4151 Amston Drive · (937) 600-6643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH 45424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4336 · Avail. Jul 17

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amhurst Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.

Located within minutes of downtown Dayton, Amhurst Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Amhurst Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Amhurst is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Dayton offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within two miles from Dayto

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 or first month rent
Move-in Fees: 100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 90lb all together with some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amhurst Apartments have any available units?
Amhurst Apartments has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Amhurst Apartments have?
Some of Amhurst Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amhurst Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Amhurst Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amhurst Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Amhurst Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Amhurst Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Amhurst Apartments offers parking.
Does Amhurst Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amhurst Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amhurst Apartments have a pool?
No, Amhurst Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Amhurst Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Amhurst Apartments has accessible units.
Does Amhurst Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Amhurst Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

