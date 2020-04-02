All apartments in Dayton
429 Kolping Avenue

429 Kolping Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868783
Location

429 Kolping Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410
Linden Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom, one bath, 1/2 a double was just rehabbed and features new flooring, paint, and fixtures. The kitchen includes both a stove and a refrigerator for your convenience. This unit is located upstairs and features central air! Location provides plenty of street parking. Five minute drive to UD, Oregon District, and about 10 minutes to The Green! Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here:

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

**Managing agent posts listings directly to Rently -- third party sites may not display accurate amenities

For more information about this or other available rentals we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 203-8886
Or, by visiting our website: https://independencemgt.com/

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Kolping Avenue have any available units?
429 Kolping Avenue has a unit available for $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Kolping Avenue have?
Some of 429 Kolping Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Kolping Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 Kolping Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Kolping Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Kolping Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 429 Kolping Avenue offer parking?
No, 429 Kolping Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 429 Kolping Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Kolping Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Kolping Avenue have a pool?
No, 429 Kolping Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 429 Kolping Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 Kolping Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Kolping Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Kolping Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
