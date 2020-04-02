429 Kolping Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom, one bath, 1/2 a double was just rehabbed and features new flooring, paint, and fixtures. The kitchen includes both a stove and a refrigerator for your convenience. This unit is located upstairs and features central air! Location provides plenty of street parking. Five minute drive to UD, Oregon District, and about 10 minutes to The Green! Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.



Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.



