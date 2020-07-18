All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 4069 Prescott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
4069 Prescott Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4069 Prescott Avenue

4069 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406
Wesleyan Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
.
1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac

(RLNE5910235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4069 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, OH.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
Is 4069 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4069 Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Greenglen Apartments
101 Tree Glenn Way
Dayton, OH 45415
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms
Dayton Apartments with BalconiesDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Huber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College