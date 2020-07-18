Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
4069 Prescott Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406
Wesleyan Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
.
1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac
(RLNE5910235)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4069 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dayton, OH
.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dayton Rent Report
.
Is 4069 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4069 Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4069 Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4069 Prescott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
