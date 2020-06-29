3540 Dorham Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet. Kitchen and living room and half bath are downstairs with two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Stove, Fridge, Microwave available. Private walk-up entrance. Parking in front. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you at $50/month in addition to rent.



Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, non-refundable.



Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here: bit.ly/3540dorham



**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8



For more information about this or other available rentals, we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 462-1068

Or, by visiting our website: www.independencemgt.com



**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.