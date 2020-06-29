All apartments in Dayton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:42 PM

3540 Dorham Place

3540 Dorham Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2040992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH 45406
Wesleyan Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$499

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet. Kitchen and living room and half bath are downstairs with two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Stove, Fridge, Microwave available. Private walk-up entrance. Parking in front. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you at $50/month in addition to rent.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, non-refundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here: bit.ly/3540dorham

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

For more information about this or other available rentals, we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 462-1068
Or, by visiting our website: www.independencemgt.com

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Dorham Place have any available units?
3540 Dorham Place has a unit available for $499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Dorham Place have?
Some of 3540 Dorham Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Dorham Place currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Dorham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Dorham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Dorham Place is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Dorham Place offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Dorham Place offers parking.
Does 3540 Dorham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Dorham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Dorham Place have a pool?
No, 3540 Dorham Place does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Dorham Place have accessible units?
No, 3540 Dorham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Dorham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 Dorham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
