Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath garden style apartment with new flooring. Within walking distance of the University of Dayton, located off of Stewart st. Ample parking off street, shared coin-op laundry on site, includes refrigerator and stove.

Water and trash included, tenant pays electric and gas.

Not pet friendly

Requirements:

No felonies

No prior evictions

Minimum monthly bring home income of $1800



No Pets Allowed



