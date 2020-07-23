All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 2623 Springmont Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
2623 Springmont Ave.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2623 Springmont Ave.

2623 Springmont Avenue · (513) 266-7612 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2623 Springmont Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2623 Springmont Ave. · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Get it before its gone! - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a kitchen and dining room. This home comes equipped with an electric stove. There is a washer and dryer hook up located in the basement and a 2 car detached garage

Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.

https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions

Contact Jenna
Call 937-702-9044 x106

We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $900 rent, $900 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.

NO SECTION 8.

Required minimum monthly income of $2,700 before taxes.

Renters insurance or liability insurance required.

Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.

Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.

$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.

If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE5968175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Springmont Ave. have any available units?
2623 Springmont Ave. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Springmont Ave. have?
Some of 2623 Springmont Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Springmont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Springmont Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Springmont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Springmont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Springmont Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Springmont Ave. offers parking.
Does 2623 Springmont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Springmont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Springmont Ave. have a pool?
No, 2623 Springmont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Springmont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2623 Springmont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Springmont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Springmont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2623 Springmont Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDayton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dayton Apartments with BalconiesDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Huber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity