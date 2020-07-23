2623 Springmont Ave.

Amenities
Get it before its gone! - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a kitchen and dining room. This home comes equipped with an electric stove. There is a washer and dryer hook up located in the basement and a 2 car detached garage
Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.
https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions
Contact Jenna
Call 937-702-9044 x106
We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $900 rent, $900 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.
NO SECTION 8.
Required minimum monthly income of $2,700 before taxes.
Renters insurance or liability insurance required.
Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.
Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.
$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.
If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com
(RLNE5968175)