24 E Hillcrest Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

24 E Hillcrest Ave

24 East Hillcrest Avenue · (937) 280-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH 45405
North Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3Bedroom and 1Bath · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage.

(RLNE5772145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have any available units?
24 E Hillcrest Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have?
Some of 24 E Hillcrest Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 E Hillcrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
24 E Hillcrest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E Hillcrest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 E Hillcrest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave offer parking?
No, 24 E Hillcrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 E Hillcrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have a pool?
No, 24 E Hillcrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 24 E Hillcrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E Hillcrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 E Hillcrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

