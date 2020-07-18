All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like
208 Elmhurst Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
208 Elmhurst Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

208 Elmhurst Road

208 Elmhurst Road · (937) 553-2733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 Elmhurst Road, Dayton, OH 45417
Residence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $995 · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923

4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement. Refinished Wood Flooring on 1st floor, Bonus Den/Study,Enclosed Front Porch, and Central AC. A number of new renovations just completed! Please send an email to livingquarters4you@gmail.com to schedule an appointment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/208-elmhurst-road-dayton-oh/313923
Property Id 313923

(RLNE5948547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 208 Elmhurst Road have any available units?
208 Elmhurst Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Elmhurst Road have?
Some of 208 Elmhurst Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Elmhurst Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 Elmhurst Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Elmhurst Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Elmhurst Road is pet friendly.
Does 208 Elmhurst Road offer parking?
No, 208 Elmhurst Road does not offer parking.
Does 208 Elmhurst Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Elmhurst Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Elmhurst Road have a pool?
No, 208 Elmhurst Road does not have a pool.
Does 208 Elmhurst Road have accessible units?
No, 208 Elmhurst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Elmhurst Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Elmhurst Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Greenglen Apartments
101 Tree Glenn Way
Dayton, OH 45415
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 BedroomsDayton Apartments with BalconiesDayton Apartments with ParkingDayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College