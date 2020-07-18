Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923



4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement. Refinished Wood Flooring on 1st floor, Bonus Den/Study,Enclosed Front Porch, and Central AC. A number of new renovations just completed! Please send an email to livingquarters4you@gmail.com to schedule an appointment!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/208-elmhurst-road-dayton-oh/313923

Property Id 313923



(RLNE5948547)