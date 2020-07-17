All apartments in Dayton
115 East Elmwood Avenue,

115 East Elmwood Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH 45405
North Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 East Elmwood Avenue, · Avail. Jul 24

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, freshly painted, a new roof, new windows, an updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, range hood, updated bathroom, an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has spacious bedrooms, separate dining, 2 car detached garage, w/d hookup, and a full basement! All this home is missing is you! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5886198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have any available units?
115 East Elmwood Avenue, has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have?
Some of 115 East Elmwood Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 East Elmwood Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
115 East Elmwood Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 East Elmwood Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, offers parking.
Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have a pool?
No, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have accessible units?
Yes, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, has accessible units.
Does 115 East Elmwood Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 East Elmwood Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
