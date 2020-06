Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress. The kitchen has been totally remodeled and features a beautiful backsplash that makes cleanup a cinch! 2 bathrooms have added tile throughout and look amazing. Rear fenced in parking as well as street parking is available. You need to come and see this place!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1129-huffman-ave-dayton-oh-45403-usa/8bfd4ea2-e101-49a1-80f7-408a58c08220



(RLNE5615322)