Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch. The large living room with built in storage and decorative fireplace welcomes you into the home. The first floor has a dining room and large Eat-In Kitchen with ample cabinet storage, half bath off of kitchen. Appliances are not included. Upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms with closet storage and a full bath. Full unfinished basement with Washer/Dryer Hookups and storage space. Fenced in backyard with patio and 2 car detached garage. No A/C.



** Appliances and Utilities are not included. No A/C.



Please call our office to schedule a showing at (937) 435-5000 to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website at www.937435rent.com to see all of our listings and to apply online.



At this time we are NOT participating in any Section 8 programs



(RLNE5110107)