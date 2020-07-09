Amenities

Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind. Equipped with private entry and patio, parking, on-site laundry, and a pet-friendly policy, we are sure you will enjoy all that Woodbine Apartments has to offer.



In addition to our community's advantages Woodbine Apartments also provides a locational benefit. Woodbine Apartments is conveniently placed near several dining, shopping, and banking options.



Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-site staff will provide you with an exceptional experience while living at Woodbine Apartments. We invite you to contact us for a personal tour of our community, stop by our office to see what features your new home has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!