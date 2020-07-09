Woodbine Apartments

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or $400 depending on credit application
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1-2 pets inclusive)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: 1 car per resident, max of 2 vehicles; first come/first serve.
Storage Details: Private attic storage in each apartment home