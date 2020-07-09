All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Find more places like Woodbine Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
/
Woodbine Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Woodbine Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2567 Hudson Drive · (330) 440-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cuyahoga Falls
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
River Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2629 · Avail. Jul 21

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbine Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind. Equipped with private entry and patio, parking, on-site laundry, and a pet-friendly policy, we are sure you will enjoy all that Woodbine Apartments has to offer.

In addition to our community's advantages Woodbine Apartments also provides a locational benefit. Woodbine Apartments is conveniently placed near several dining, shopping, and banking options.

Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-site staff will provide you with an exceptional experience while living at Woodbine Apartments. We invite you to contact us for a personal tour of our community, stop by our office to see what features your new home has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or $400 depending on credit application
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1-2 pets inclusive)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: 1 car per resident, max of 2 vehicles; first come/first serve.
Storage Details: Private attic storage in each apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbine Apartments have any available units?
Woodbine Apartments has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Woodbine Apartments have?
Some of Woodbine Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodbine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodbine Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodbine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodbine Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbine Apartments have a pool?
No, Woodbine Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Woodbine Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodbine Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodbine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodbine Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woodbine Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodbine Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodbine Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Cuyahoga Falls 1 BedroomsCuyahoga Falls 2 Bedrooms
Cuyahoga Falls Apartments with BalconyCuyahoga Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cuyahoga Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity