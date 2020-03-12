825 Clyde Avenue

Amenities
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 303886
Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with a spacious living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area. Amenities include garage, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and air conditioner. Laundry hook-up in each apartment. Safe, clean, and quiet community. Trash included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303886
