Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3293 7th St. 2

3293 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3293 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Mud Brook

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Seventh Heaven - Property Id: 53756

4 unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53756
Property Id 53756

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3293 7th St. 2 have any available units?
3293 7th St. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
What amenities does 3293 7th St. 2 have?
Some of 3293 7th St. 2's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3293 7th St. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3293 7th St. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3293 7th St. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 offer parking?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 have a pool?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 have accessible units?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3293 7th St. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3293 7th St. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
