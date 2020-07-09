All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

2759 NORWOOD UP

2759 Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2759 Norwood Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
North Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment in house. $625 per month plus utilities by the 1st. Water, Trash and Sewer Included
Please drive by property and then give us a call.

Property Details Rooms: Size Flooring
Property Type Residential Living Room 11 X 13 CR
Prop Subtype(s) Two Family
# Bedrooms 2 Kitchen 8 X 14 V
# Bathrooms 1 Master Bd 10 X 11 CR
2 Bedroom 9 X 12 CR
Stories 2
Year Built 1909
Approx Finished Sq Ft 708

Approx Lot Size 50 X 120

Area Cuyahoga Falls
Elementary School Lincoln MONTHLY BUDGETS (based on last tenant)
Middle School Roberts 68.00 Electric
High School Cuyahoga Falls 57.00 Gas

Property Features:
Heating Type Forced Air
Appliances Stove & Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Shared
Basement Shared
Driveway Gravel
*Pet Friendly Yes
*Pet Policy: Restrictions apply.
*Credit score of 675+ required

Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management

For more information or to see our other properties please go to JLCasto.com or email us!
Single family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have any available units?
2759 NORWOOD UP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
What amenities does 2759 NORWOOD UP have?
Some of 2759 NORWOOD UP's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 NORWOOD UP currently offering any rent specials?
2759 NORWOOD UP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 NORWOOD UP pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 NORWOOD UP is pet friendly.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP offer parking?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not offer parking.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have a pool?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not have a pool.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have accessible units?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 NORWOOD UP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 NORWOOD UP does not have units with air conditioning.
