2759 NORWOOD UP

Amenities
Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment in house. $625 per month plus utilities by the 1st. Water, Trash and Sewer Included
Property Details Rooms: Size Flooring
Property Type Residential Living Room 11 X 13 CR
Prop Subtype(s) Two Family
# Bedrooms 2 Kitchen 8 X 14 V
# Bathrooms 1 Master Bd 10 X 11 CR
2 Bedroom 9 X 12 CR
Stories 2
Year Built 1909
Approx Finished Sq Ft 708
Approx Lot Size 50 X 120
Area Cuyahoga Falls
Elementary School Lincoln MONTHLY BUDGETS (based on last tenant)
Middle School Roberts 68.00 Electric
High School Cuyahoga Falls 57.00 Gas
Property Features:
Heating Type Forced Air
Appliances Stove & Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Shared
Basement Shared
Driveway Gravel
*Pet Friendly Yes
*Pet Policy: Restrictions apply.
*Credit score of 675+ required
Single family