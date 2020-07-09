2759 NORWOOD UP

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment in house. $625 per month plus utilities by the 1st. Water, Trash and Sewer Included

Property Details Rooms: Size Flooring

Property Type Residential Living Room 11 X 13 CR

Prop Subtype(s) Two Family

# Bedrooms 2 Kitchen 8 X 14 V

# Bathrooms 1 Master Bd 10 X 11 CR

2 Bedroom 9 X 12 CR

Stories 2

Year Built 1909

Approx Finished Sq Ft 708



Approx Lot Size 50 X 120



Area Cuyahoga Falls

Elementary School Lincoln MONTHLY BUDGETS (based on last tenant)

Middle School Roberts 68.00 Electric

High School Cuyahoga Falls 57.00 Gas



Property Features:

Heating Type Forced Air

Appliances Stove & Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Shared

Basement Shared

Driveway Gravel

*Pet Friendly Yes

*Pet Policy: Restrictions apply.

*Credit score of 675+ required



Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management



Single family