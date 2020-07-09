All apartments in Custar
8931 France Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

8931 France Avenue

8931 France Avenue · (419) 466-2280
Location

8931 France Avenue, Custar, OH 43511

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 1 bath that has been updated throughout. All new flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, new water heater, updated electrical, new kitchen countertops. All appliances included. New paint throughout. Photos coming soon. Call to schedule your tour today!

Water, gas and electric tenant responsibility
1 year lease minimum
Pets negotiable with fees
To apply, please visit https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 France Avenue have any available units?
8931 France Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8931 France Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8931 France Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 France Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8931 France Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8931 France Avenue offer parking?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8931 France Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 France Avenue have a pool?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8931 France Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 France Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8931 France Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8931 France Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
