Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court concierge e-payments fire pit internet access new construction

Imagine everything you need, right where you need it. The View at Polaris is a gated community conveniently located just around the corner from Polaris Fashion Place, featuring modern one and two bedroom flats. The community is at the forefront of modern living with a doorstep recycling service and electric car-charging stations.



Residents have endless access to shopping and entertainment options due to the community's premier location, close to Worthington and Westerville. Sometimes, though, you'll want to stick close to home by enjoying billiards in the clubhouse, lounging by the saltwater pool, or getting some work done in the business center.



Contact our leasing team today so you can start enjoying the View!