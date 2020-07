Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard yoga

Located minutes away from The Ohio State University and Short North Arts Districts, our Cortland community puts the best of Grandview Heights at your doorstep. Designer features like granite countertops and upscale comforts like gas fireplaces will make you proud to call any of our studio and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home.



Walkability to groceries and popular retail and restaurants makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you’re considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Grab a coffee and stroll the shops of Grandview Heights and Lennox Town Center, or explore all the local hotspots of the Arena and Short North Arts Districts.



No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.